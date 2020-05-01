Trump Announces Panel To Look At Nursing Home Responses To Coronavirus Outbreak

By 37 minutes ago
  • President Trump, surrounded by federal officials on Thursday, signs a proclamation for Older Americans Month during an event on protecting seniors from the coronavirus.
    President Trump, surrounded by federal officials on Thursday, signs a proclamation for Older Americans Month during an event on protecting seniors from the coronavirus.
    Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images
Originally published on April 30, 2020 10:20 pm

President Trump Thursday announced the formation of an independent commission to look at the response of nursing homes to the coronavirus. The move comes after nursing home operators have been clamoring for more equipment and testing.

In comments at a White House event, Trump acknowledged that nursing homes were "a spot that we have to take care of. I guess you could call it a little bit of a weak spot, because things are happening at the nursing homes that we're not happy about."

The panel will be known officially as the Coronavirus Commission for Safety and Quality in Nursing Homes. It will look at how nursing homes have responded to the pandemic and recommend improvements. Members will include nursing home operators, resident advocates and public officials.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency also announced it will send two shipments of personal protective gear to every nursing home, each shipment containing a one-week supply, by July 4.

The American Health Care Association, which represents most nursing homes, applauded the announcement. In a statement, President and CEO Mark Parkinson said, "We appreciate the commission and the plan of action announced today by the Trump administration as an important step forward to ensure long term care facilities receive the vital support needed during this unprecedented public health crisis."

But the praise from the nursing home industry was not universal. LeadingAge, which represents nonprofit senior services including nursing homes, blasted the administration for leaving testing out of its plan. President and CEO Katie Smith Sloan said in a statement, "Today's announcements fell far short of what's needed to protect the most vulnerable Americans from the coronavirus."

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tags: 
nursing homes
elder care
health
Coronavirus
COVID-19
news

Related Content

Nursing Homes Ask States For Immunity From Civil Suits Amid COVID-19

By Apr 24, 2020

The people most vulnerable to the coronavirus are older adults with underlying health conditions. And that perfectly describes the residents of nursing homes.

Heard on Sundial: ‘Families Shouldn’t Feel Like Their Loved Ones Are Dispensable’

By Apr 23, 2020
MATIAS J. OCNER / Miami Herald

The state of Florida last weekend released the names of more than 300 elder care facilities across the state with active coronavirus cases. 

Nursing Home COVID-19 Reporting Rules To Be Strengthened

By Mark Katkov Apr 20, 2020

Updated at 11 a.m. ET

After shocking instances of nursing homes failing to disclose the existence and extent of COVID-19 cases within their facilities, the federal government will require nursing homes to inform residents, their families and representatives when residents or staff contract the illness.

Fla. Governor Says National Guard Ramping Up Coronavirus Testing In Nursing Homes

By Apr 14, 2020

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday that teams of National Guard personnel were being dispatched to dozens of nursing homes and assisted living facilities where COVID-19 cases have been found to test residents and staff for the virus.

DeSantis said the four-person National Guard "strike teams" have already been sent to 93 such long-term-care facilities, where a total of 962 positive cases have been discovered. But he said he wants to further expand testing.