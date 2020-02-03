Uber Rides to Miami Beach Cost Upwards of $335 After Super Bowl

By Martin Vassolo/Miami Herald 2 hours ago
  • Fans wait in line for a taxi outside Hard Rock Stadium on Northwest 199th Street after Super Bowl 54.
    Fans wait in line for a taxi outside Hard Rock Stadium on Northwest 199th Street after Super Bowl 54.
    MARTIN VASSOLO/Miami Herald

Rideshare prices surged as the Super Bowl ended on Sunday night — a one-way trip to South Beach from Miami Gardens reached $335 for an UberXL at 11:30 p.m. — but that’s not all that upset fans leaving Hard Rock Stadium.

It was the walking, the confusion and the lack of supply to meet their demand.

  

After being told conflicting information about where to wait for taxis and rideshares, like Uber and Lyft, fans staggered up and down Northwest 199th Street — the long road that runs east-west on the south side of Hard Rock Stadium — and waited for more than an hour to begin hailing rides home.

  

Read more at the Miami Herald.

Tags: 
Local News
news
2020 Super Bowl
Uber
ride-sharing

Related Content

Super Bowl LIV Brings Out Protestors Against Miami Gardens' Next Big Event: Formula 1

By 3 hours ago
Sherrilyn Cabrera / WLRN

Hours before the Super Bowl LIV began at the Hard Rock Stadium, organizers and residents of Miami Gardens protested against the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, set to take place at the stadium next year. 

Just a block away from the football game, the Unrepresented People’s Positive Action Council (UP-PAC) led the protest. County Commissioner Barbara Jordan, who represents the cities of Opa-Locka and Miami Gardens, also joined.

Sports Betting In The Sunshine Economy

By 4 hours ago
John Locher / AP Photo

Daniel Wallach says he is not a sports gambler and hasn't been for decades.

 

"The one and only time in my life I've wagered on sports was in 1978 when I was in 10th grade," he said.

Wallach practices law in Fort Lauderdale now, but he grew up in New York. It wasn’t just one wager. He remembers being down $5,000 after betting on several losing teams. So, a lot was riding on one final bet on the Portland Trail Blazers against the Golden State Warriors.

 

Super Bowl Ads 2020: Strange, Serious, Smaaht, And So Very Expensive

By 6 hours ago

Kia Motors America via / YouTube

This year's Super Bowl commercials were packed with superstar cameos and in-your-face messages — from Ellen DeGeneres