Uber Rides to Miami Beach Cost Upwards of $335 After Super Bowl

Rideshare prices surged as the Super Bowl ended on Sunday night — a one-way trip to South Beach from Miami Gardens reached $335 for an UberXL at 11:30 p.m. — but that’s not all that upset fans leaving Hard Rock Stadium.

It was the walking, the confusion and the lack of supply to meet their demand.

After being told conflicting information about where to wait for taxis and rideshares, like Uber and Lyft, fans staggered up and down Northwest 199th Street — the long road that runs east-west on the south side of Hard Rock Stadium — and waited for more than an hour to begin hailing rides home.

