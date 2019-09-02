U.S. Coast Guard Launches Rescue After Boat Catches Fire Off California

The U.S. Coast Guard launched a rescue operation to save more than 30 people after a boat caught fire near Santa Cruz Island, Calif., early Monday.

"The vessel was reported as being on fire," the Coast Guard said in a tweet, adding that crew members working on the 75-foot boat have been rescued.

In an interview with Los Angeles TV station KTLA, Coast Guard Petty Officer Mark Barney said two of the crew members had suffered minor leg injuries. He said that rescue agencies actively were searching for 33 passengers from the ship, using helicopters and surface ships, but that the effort was hampered by dense early morning fog.

Multiple rescue agencies are involved the operation to assist people in "distress," Coast Guard officials said.

The Ventura County Fire Department said firefighters responded to calls about flames aboard the dive boat at approximately 3:28 a.m. local time. Santa Cruz Island is about 18 miles from the mainland and about 60 miles west of Los Angeles.

