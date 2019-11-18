U.S. Firms Get 90-Day Extension To Work With Huawei On Rural Networks

The Trump administration is giving American companies another three months to do business with the Chinese telecom giant Huawei, the Commerce Department said Monday.

It is the third time the U.S. has extended a reprieve, which is meant to help ease disruption for Huawei customers. Many Internet and cellphone carriers in rural parts of the U.S. buy networking equipment from Huawei, and the temporary extension means they can keep their networks up to date.

"The Temporary General License extension will allow carriers to continue to service customers in some of the most remote areas of the United States who would otherwise be left in the dark," said Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in a statement.

The U.S. first put Huawei on a blacklist, known as the "Entity List," in May, amid an escalating trade war with China. American firms are barred from selling to or buying products to companies on the list due to national security concerns.

The Trump administration is worried that Huawei and other big Chinese companies could be spying for Beijing, or stealing intellectual property from U.S. firms. Huawei denies the allegations and says the U.S. has given no evidence that the company presents a threat.

