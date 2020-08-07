U.S. Intelligence: China Opposes Trump Reelection; Russia Works Against Biden

By 34 minutes ago
  • The U.S. intelligence community is warning that Russia is working to undermine Democrat Joe Biden's presidential campaign while China is trying to undermine President Trump's reelection bid.
    Matt Rourke/Patrick Semansky / AP
Originally published on August 7, 2020 4:10 pm

Updated at 4:10 p.m. ET

The top counterintelligence official in the U.S. government warned Friday of ongoing interference and influence efforts by China, Russia and Iran.

William Evanina, who leads the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, said that it's U.S. government's assessment that China prefers President Trump lose the election, because Beijing considers him "unpredictable," while Russia is working to undermine Democrat Joe Biden.

"Ahead of the 2020 U.S. elections, foreign states will continue to use covert and overt influence measures in their attempts to sway U.S. voters' preferences and perspectives, shift U.S. policies, increase discord in the United States, and undermine the American people's confidence in our democratic process," Evanina said.

In discussing tactics, Evanina noted that the countries could try to compromise election equipment to either affect results or give the illusion of tampered results, but he did not say that such activities have been observed.

China has grown more aggressive in recent months criticizing the U.S. response to the Coronavirus, although Evanina noted that the country continues to weigh the "risks and benefits of aggressive action" when it comes to influencing the election.

Russia, however, has been observed using a number of tactics, including spreading propaganda on social media and Russian television, to instead denigrate former vice president and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Iran also seeks to spread disinformation online, with the intent to undermine U.S. institutions and Trump, and to divide the country ahead of the election, according to Evanina.

The statement did not reference any specific cyber attack attempts on the part of any of three countries, in the style of Russia in 2016. And Evanina noted that it would be difficult, due to the disparate nature of America's election infrastructure, to affect vote tallying at scale.

Similarly, Chris Krebs, who is the Department of Homeland Security's top cybersecurity official, said in a speech earlier this week that his team had seen "nothing at the directed, focused level of 2016."

The year "2020 will be the most protected and most secure election in modern history," Krebs said.

Election security experts, however, often note just how vast the threat landscape is: Interference could involve an adversary trying to manipulate vote tallies, spread bad voting information on social media, or hacking a campaign's data. And while the federal government can provide assistance and leadership, it has limited practical scope in actually protecting all of those areas.

Google revealed earlier this summer, for instance, that Chinese and Iranian-linked hackers were observed trying to hack into the email accounts of campaign staffers for both Trump and Biden. There were no signs the attempts were successful, but it was another sign to cyber experts that the interference of 2016 was not a one-off event.

