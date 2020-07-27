‘We Do Not Have A Constitutional Right To Infect Others.' Judge Upholds Palm Beach’s Mask Order

Palm Beach County’s mask rules are constitutional, a judge said Monday in the first ruling in South Florida over COVID-19 controls at the center of the debate over public safety and personal freedom.

“We do not have a constitutional right to infect others,” Circuit Court Judge John Kastrenakes said in his order.

Requiring a mask in some places is within the county’s rights to protect the general public during a deadly pandemic and people those who challenged the mandate failed to show that their constitutional rights were violated, the judge said.

Read more at our news partner the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

