Urge Congress: Save Public Media Funding
The White House is planning to release a proposal that would claw back already approved public media funding. If Congress agrees, your local stations could lose critical support – immediately.
Save your local stations. Urge your lawmakers to oppose the rescissions package.
Ways To Take Action
Federal funding ensures that your local public radio and TV stations can continue to give you access to essential educational, local, and cultural programming; trustworthy, in-depth news; and emergency and community-based services. Here are three things you can do today to keep public media strong.
Call Congress: Save Public Media Funding
Fight back against a soon-to-be released White House proposal that would devastate your local public media stations.
Why Public Media Matters to You: Share Your Story
Personal stories are powerful. Record a short video explaining what public media means to you. Share your video with us to help us expand the reach of your important message.
Protect Local Public Media: Sign the Petition
Federal legislation threatens to restrict and eliminate public media funding, endangering the future of your local public radio and TV stations.
We’re collecting signatures to show Congress that the American people strongly support public media funding – and are ready to oppose any legislation that would jeopardize local public media stations.