Randall W. Parkinson | The Conversation

Dr. Randall W. Parkinson is a coastal geologist specializing in the effects of climate change and urbanization on the built and natural environment. He is a Registered Professional Geologist (P.G.) with more than 35 years' experience working along the coasts of the northern Gulf of Mexico, Florida peninsula, Georgia Bight, Costa Rica and wider Caribbean. Dr. Parkinson's research interests in the natural environment are focused on the effects of past, present, and future sea-level rise on the inner continental shelf, barrier islands, indigenous shell works, wetlands, oyster bioherms, lagoons and estuaries. He is especially interested in the processes of above- and below-ground sediment and soil accumulation that effect surface elevation, hydroperiod, and landscape evolution under conditions of accelerating Anthropocene sea level rise. Dr. Parkinson is also experienced in conducting vulnerability assessments and preparing adaptation action plans for coastal areas subject to climate change stressors (i.e., sea level rise, increasing storminess).

