Across Florida, school districts and universities are partnering on potential solutions to the state’s pervasive and worsening teacher shortage. In Miami, Orlando and Bradenton, taxpayer dollars are supporting paid internships, full-ride scholarships for master’s degrees and free college courses, in hopes of incentivizing students to become teachers, specifically in the highest need areas: elementary grades, special education, and STEM subjects.

In Role Call, a monthslong statewide reporting project from WLRN, we found the programs are successful or promising — but too small to solve the shortage. And the tiny size of the programs isn’t necessarily explained by a lack of funding; it reflects declining student interest in pursuing a teaching degree more broadly.