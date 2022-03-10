Yvonne Bertucci zum TobelFreelance Reporter
Yvonne Bertucci zum Tobel discovered public radio during a road trip in 1994 and has been a fan ever since. She has experience writing and producing television news, magazines and marketing the bestselling book series "Chicken Soup for the Soul."
She was inspired by Diane Rehm, who pursued a career in public radio later in life. As a freelance reporter for WLRN, she hopes to actively pursue her passion for truth in journalism, sharpen her writing skills and develop her storytelling techniques.
A transplant from Toronto, Canada, she has witnessed first-hand the changes in South Florida over the past 44 years. Yvonne enjoys learning about people, their experiences and how their perspectives shape their views of the world around them.
Her hobbies include playing beach volleyball, traveling, reading, cooking for her friends and family, and of course, listening to WLRN.
She has a B.A. in Communications from Florida Atlantic University.
-
Two Palm Beach County non-profits create on-site gardening workshops that educate food insecure childrenTwo Palm Beach County non-profits create on-site gardening workshops that educate food insecure children
-
Formula 1 Grand Prix, this weekend at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, is one of the hottest local events since the Super Bowl.
-
Researchers at Lynn University in Boca Raton conducted a study that found sea-level rise is impacting some areas in Palm Beach County.
-
The festival takes place on Saturday and Sunday, April 2-3, outdoors at The Square, formerly known as CityPlace.
-
The collectible coin market has gained popularity since the beginning of the pandemic. A number of young hobbyists are turning the recent coin boom into a business.
-
The electronic music festival finally returns this weekend after two years of cancelations, and the Grammy-nominated duo is thrilled to be performing music from their upcoming album.
-
The Cramer House stood on the site of a newly proposed development called Aletto Square, a project that includes a luxury apartment building, office space and a 357-spot automated parking garage.
-
About 100,000 people are expected for the annual festival where pavements become canvases for temporary works of art.
-
Three new buildings could be going up in the heart of downtown Boca Raton. Some residents are fighting to keep what’s left of Boca’s historic main street as new high-rises and traffic are becoming the norm.
-
The pandemic is making it tough for a lot of industries, such as the hospitality and restaurant sector, to find qualified workers. Municipalities in South Florida also have lots of unfilled jobs.