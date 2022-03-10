Yvonne Bertucci zum Tobel discovered public radio during a road trip in 1994 and has been a fan ever since. She has experience writing and producing television news, magazines and marketing the bestselling book series "Chicken Soup for the Soul."

She was inspired by Diane Rehm, who pursued a career in public radio later in life. As a freelance reporter for WLRN, she hopes to actively pursue her passion for truth in journalism, sharpen her writing skills and develop her storytelling techniques.

A transplant from Toronto, Canada, she has witnessed first-hand the changes in South Florida over the past 44 years. Yvonne enjoys learning about people, their experiences and how their perspectives shape their views of the world around them.

Her hobbies include playing beach volleyball, traveling, reading, cooking for her friends and family, and of course, listening to WLRN.

She has a B.A. in Communications from Florida Atlantic University.