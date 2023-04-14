FAU coach seeks more March Madness success for 'rare' team after signing 10-year extension

South Florida sports fans can expect even more March Madness success from Florida Atlantic University in the coming years, according to one of the team's stars.

After masterminding the underdogs' dream run to this year's Final Four, a spectacular achievement that earned him a number of accolades, some had expected Owls' head coach Dusty May to move to a bigger program.

But May has just signed a 10-year extension to remain with FAU and senior guard Michael Forrest — whose clutch plays were crucial in the team's run — told WLRN the team's chances next year are "through the roof."

Forrest, a South Florida native who is the second all-time highest scorer for the Owls, is graduating from FAU next month with a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Although he will be missed next year, Coach May said that the team's special spirit will ensure they continue to thrive.

Maria Lysaker/Maria Lysaker / Maria Lysaker | FAU Athletics April 01, 2023: During the Men’s Final Four Semifinal game between the FAU Owls and the San Diego State Aztecs at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker | FAU Athletics

“It's their togetherness, how they hold each other accountable that makes them unique," he told WLRN. "They also sacrifice and give every single day. And that's rare in this generation where there's a ‘me first’ mentality.”

May was attracted to the fact that the basketball program had growth potential. FAU is a young school — it officially opened in 1964. Today, it serves more than 30,000 students.

“It felt like this place was booming. The basketball program hadn't done a lot, and I just felt like it was kind of a startup company versus an older generation company,” he said.

And, he really likes Boca Raton’s vibe.

“Boca has such a unique feel where you're in the middle of the bustle of South Florida, but it feels almost like a small town at times," May said. "We just felt comfortable, at home."

Over the next ten years at FAU, he will be continuing to pursue a lifelong dream, he said.

“I’m from Indiana, where basketball is a religion. I always wanted to be a high school coach. But, when I was in college, it was brought to my attention that I could be a college coach. And I’ve been chasing that dream ever since,” May added.

Photo courtesy of Yvonne Bertucci Zum Tobel / Coach Dusty May and Michael Forrest

The secret ingredient

Forrest said that having a coach like May is their secret ingredient. “It’s his personality. He’s very family oriented," he said. "And everyone just loves each other and it just pours into the team. If somebody’s down, we pick him up.”

Forrest and May have a special bond. Forrest was May’s first recruit when he was hired in 2018. Forrest attended Blanche Ely High School in Pompano Beach.

“I just felt like he was someone that embodied everything we wanted to be about. He was the first call that I made after the press conference, even before family. He’s had an unbelievable career and done a lot for this university,” May said.

He will be a major loss for the program, but fortunately for fans the rest of the team will remain.

“Everyone is staying, so I have high expectations for next year," Forrest added.

In July, FAU will be switching conferences, leaving Conference USA for American Athletic Conference. President Stacy A. Volnick said the move would "give Florida Atlantic exposure on a national stage, in some of the top media markets in the country."

