Scott Hanley

Hanley has spent the majority of his career in public broadcasting, including at various radio stations in Michigan, Texas and Iowa. Most recently, he served as general manager for NPR affiliate WBHM-FM, Birmingham, AL.

A trained musician, Hanley has performed widely as a vocalist and instrumentalist, as well as producing regional and national events and broadcasts. He has a strong affinity for jazz, serving for many years as the leader of the Jazz Radio Consortium, which encouraged communication and collaboration of hosts and stations across north America.

