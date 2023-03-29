1A
Navigating the news nowadays is a journey. 1A is your guide.
With your help, we look beyond the headlines.
Through your stories we can better explain complicated issues.
On 1A, we celebrate your freedom to listen by getting to the heart of the story, together.
Your insights and experiences help us cut through the noise. Our daily conversations bring together thoughtful guests and listeners from around the country. Fridays are home to our News Roundups, where we answer your questions about the biggest stories of the week.
-
Increased concern over derailments has led to bipartisan action to improve rail safety measures.
-
He's raising hell and raising money after his historic court appearance in Manhattan.
-
President Joe Biden declared broad areas of the country major disaster areas, making federal resources and financial aid available to support recovery.
-
On May 21, 2017, the Ringling Bros and Barnum and Bailey Circus told the world the tent was coming down.
-
A Tennessee law that makes it a crime to be in drag in public spaces was blocked by a federal judge before it could take effect.
-
Fourth time's the charm?
-
Netanyahu backs down. Kamala Harris visits Ghana.
-
Republicans decline to address gun violence. The Senate questions Schultz.
-
The government’s plans to weaken the powers of Israel’s supreme court have been the subject of months long demonstrations and general strikes.
-
Nuclear currently accounts for 20 percent of our electricity production.