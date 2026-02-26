South Florida Newscast: Thursday, February 26

Listen to the latest South Florida news as heard on WLRN's Morning Edition. Cuba's government said its soldiers killed four people and wounded six others during an armed confrontation with a Florida-registered boat. Federal officials have confirmed that the search of a home in Broward County is related to an investigation involving a former superintendent of Miami-Dade County schools. Plus, proposed cuts to Florida's AIDS Drug Assistance Program, changes to voter eligibility rules and other local news.