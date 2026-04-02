South Florida Newscast: Thursday, April 2
Listen to the latest South Florida news as heard on WLRN's Morning Edition. Coral Springs Vice Mayor Nancy Metayer Bowen was found dead at her home on Wednesday morning and her husband was arrested on a murder charge. Federal legislation would give states the authority to investigate and prosecute people who file fraudulent Medicaid claims. Plus, how often school staff use their "panic buttons," arrests made during Spring Break in Miami Beach and other local news.