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South Florida’s News from Morning Edition

South Florida Newscast: Wednesday, April 8

Published April 8, 2026 at 11:59 AM EDT

Listen to the latest South Florida news as heard on WLRN's Morning Edition. Environmental advocates argued Tuesday in court that operations at the immigration detention center Alligator Alcatraz should halt during an ongoing lawsuit. Democrat Emily Gregory has been officially sworn in as state representative for House District 87 in Palm Beach County. Plus, a teenage manatee is back in the wild, updates on South Florida flood watches and other local news.

South Florida’s News from Morning Edition