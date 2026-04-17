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South Florida’s News from Morning Edition

South Florida Newscast: Friday, April 17

Published April 17, 2026 at 12:20 PM EDT

Listen to the latest South Florida news as heard on WLRN's Morning Edition. A Miami-native has been elected as the Florida Supreme Court’s next chief justice. Governor Ron Desantis announced that flags will fly at half staff on Friday to honor the late Vice Mayor of Coral Springs. Plus, it's been one year since the fatal shooting at Florida State University, a lawsuit has been filed in response to the name change of Palm Beach International Airport and other local news.

South Florida’s News from Morning Edition