Countdown for condos, decisions await DeSantis, Florida’s illegal casinos and weekly news briefing

Countdown for condos

After the collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside, Florida lawmakers passed a series of new regulations for condominiums. These changes, along with increasing insurance rates, have created a financial burden for some condo owners.

One of those, the milestone inspection, requires most condo buildings to get a visual structural inspection by Dec. 31, 2024.

Another significant change for condo owners is that associations have to start reserving funding to make regular maintenance repairs. That reserve funding must be secured by the end of 2024.

Sen. Jennifer Bradley , (R) District 6.

, (R) District 6. Tara Stone, CEO of Stone Building Solutions, a building engineering firm based in St. Petersburg.

Decisions await DeSantis

A U.S. Senate seat in Florida and the state’s Chief Financial Officer position could soon be vacant following nominations from President-elect Donald Trump. That has spurred speculation as to who Governor Ron DeSantis may name to those posts.

Gary Fineout, reporter for Politico.

Florida’s illegal casinos

A three-part series from the South Florida Sun Sentinel found hundreds of illegal casinos across the state. We learn more about how these casinos operate from the reporter who led the investigation.

David Fleshler, investigative reporter for the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Weekly news briefing

It may be just a couple of weeks before Christmas but the state faces a deadline to decide to participate in a federal food assistance program that helps feed children over the summer. As Central Florida Public Media’s Danielle Prieur tells us more about the federal program run by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The federal government has approved Florida’s application for a waiver to expand KidCare, the state’s health insurance program for children. But, as WFSU’s Margie Menzel reports , that approval comes after a yearlong delay … and the wait for coverage might not be over yet.

An investigation by our partner station WUFT found the University of Florida's Board of Trustees likely violated Florida's Sunshine Law. Reporter Gabriel Velasquez Neira has more .

Almost three dozen Florida panthers have been killed this year. It’s a lot, but it is not a record despite what you may have heard or read. WGCU’s Tom Bayles explains why .

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission on Wednesday directed officials to bring forward plans for a possible bear hunt. The proposals are expected to be completed by May for the commission to consider.