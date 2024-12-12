Hurricane flooding may speed up spread of invasive species in Florida

Severe flooding from back-to-back hurricanes this year may have a more lasting impact on the Gulf Coast — the spread of invasive species.

Storm tracker maps compiled by the U.S. Geological Survey found that Hurricanes Helene and Milton could accelerate the spread of hundreds of non-native species between Naples and the Panhandle and east to Jacksonville. Once species reach new areas they can quickly become invasive and wipe out native wildlife.

The tracking found Cuban tree frogs and alligator weed, along with two kinds of catfish, among the most invasive that may have been moved to new areas. The tree frogs eat native frogs. Alligator weed can clog waterways.

Flooding may have also helped spread one of the state’s most harmful invaders, Burmese pythons. The snakes are now mostly found in South Florida.

