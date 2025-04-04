Live from Jacksonville: City criminalizes illegal immigration, a school district deals with rapid growth and a new women’s basketball league

Jacksonville moves to criminalize illegal immigration

Jacksonville will soon be the first city-in-the-nation to criminalize illegal immigration.

Last week, the city council passed a local ordinance mandating jail time for immigrants in the city without legal status. The measure allows immigrants in the city without legal status to be jailed up to 60 days.

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan did not sign the bill but didn't veto it either. The legislation will soon go into effect.

Guests:



Nick Howland , member of the Jacksonville City Council (At Large, Group 3)

, member of the Jacksonville City Council (At Large, Group 3) Jimmy Peluso, member of the Jacksonville City Council (District 7).

St. Johns County Schools adapt with rapid growth

St. Johns County, in northeastern Florida, is the one of the fastest growing counties in the state.

Its population has grown by more than 20% since 2020. And it’s expected to see its population double by 2050.

This kind of growth means more cars on the roads, more demand for homes … and more students in classrooms.

So, how is the school district managing the increase in enrollment? We spoke with the St. Johns County’s schools superintendent.

Guest:



Tim Forson, Superintendent of Schools for the St. Johns County School District.

New women’s basketball league in River City

Jacksonville is the headquarters of the UpShot League, a new professional women’s basketball league that kicks off in 2026. And there’s an effort to bring its own WNBA team to the city too.

Guest:

Donna Orender, commissioner of the UPSHOT League and former president of the WNBA.