NASA’s new direction, Space Coast spies and weekly news briefing

This special episode was hosted out of Central Florida Public Media in Orlando, by guest-host Brendan Byrne.

NASA’s new direction

NASA is aiming to send astronauts to orbit the moon for the first time in over 50 years.

The Artemis II mission will also pave the way for a landing and eventually a lunar base.

Guests:



Don Platt , the director of Spaceport Education Center at Florida Tech.

, the director of Spaceport Education Center at Florida Tech. Adrienne Dove , Planetary Scientist and Chair of Physics at University of Central Florida.

, Planetary Scientist and Chair of Physics at University of Central Florida. Chris Hadfield, retired Canadian astronaut.

Space Coast spies

Florida is famous for its beaches and theme parks, but did you know that part of the state is a hotbed for espionage?

Guest:



Adam Ciralsky, contributing editor for Vanity Fair.

Weekly news briefing

There has been a sharp rise in arrests of non-citizen migrants with no criminal record since President Donald Trump’s second term.

Many have long and productive ties to U.S. communities and families, and many face deportation back to countries they haven’t seen in several decades or since childhood.

Democrats in Florida are celebrating after flipping two Republican districts in Tuesday’s special legislative elections.

Meanwhile, Gov. Ron DeSantis is talking about what his next steps after his second and final term ends. He hasn’t ruled out trying for another term for president.