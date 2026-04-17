Senior homes lack state oversight, redistricting in Florida and Texas, and more

Senior homes lack state oversight

There are about 5 million Floridians who are 65 years old or older. That’s about 1 in every 5. But the state system that is supposed to oversee the care of the most vulnerable of that population often falls short.

An investigation by the Miami Herald finds the state’s Adult Protective Services often removes elderly residents who can’t care for themselves from their homes without a court hearing.

Some are sent to assisted living facilities that have troubled records of violations. And some are even sent to Assisted Living Facilities (ALFs) without their family members even knowing.

Guest:



Carol Marbin Miller, deputy investigations editor for the Miami Herald.

Redistricting in Florida and Texas

This week Gov. Ron DeSantis postponed the special session by a week. It is now set to begin between April 28 and May 1, 2026.

Florida would become just the latest to change its boundaries in the battle for control of the U.S. House. Texas was the first to do it.

We partnered once again with our colleagues at Houston Public Media live for a discussion about changing political borders in the middle of a decade.

Guests:



Celeste Diaz Schurman , executive producer & host of Hello Houston.

, executive producer & host of Hello Houston. Ernie Manouse, executive producer & host of Hello Houston.

Weekly news briefing

Artemis II was the first crewed trip to fly around the Moon since 1972 and the latest in NASA’s exploration program planned to blast off from Florida over the next couple of years.

One goal of the return to Moon missions is to inspire the next generation of astronauts and space industry workers. We spoke with a middle school aerospace technology teacher about how he’s using the Artemis II mission as a teaching tool.

And preparation for the Artemis III launch is well-underway at Kennedy Space Center.

There have been dozens of wildfires throughout the state this week. Most of these are quite small, but one in Collier County grew to more than 1,700 acres. Another one in Alachua County near the Gainesville Airport has burned more than 300 acres. Firefighters continue battling both of those fires.