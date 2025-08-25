Crime Stoppers offers $5K reward for arrest of suspect who shot beloved cat in Hallandale Beach

Hallandale Beach Police announced Monday a $5,000 reward through Crime Stoppers for information that leads to the arrest of the person who shot a well-known community cat with a blowgun dart earlier this month.

Investigators say that on Aug. 12, a stray cat named "Hawkeye" was found with a dart lodged in its body in the 700 block of S.W. 6th Street, Hallandale Beach.

"This cruel act occurred within a few days of this date, and we need the community’s help to identify those responsible," said investigators in a social media post on Facebook.

Anyone with information about the attack is urged to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 954-493-TIPS (8477) or submitting a tip online at www.browardcrimestoppers.org.

The 7-year-old cat is recovering after a narrow escape from a potentially fatal injury, said Dr. Pete Otovic, a vet at Good Karma Pet Rescue.

Hawkeye was rushed to Good Karma Pet Rescue, where vets discovered a the 5-inch blowgun dart lodged in his backside. The dart missed his vital organs, passing only through flesh, but the incident caused serious inflammation and pain. Vets at the rescue were able to successfully remove the dart.

"It's really hard for me to understand what goes through a person's mind when they're trying, when they're doing something like this to an animal,” said Dr. Otovic, in a statement. “I don't understand the mindset of somebody that would do something like that."

Good Karma Pet Rescue is covering the cost of Hawkeye's medical treatment and is asking for donations to support his ongoing recovery.

