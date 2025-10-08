10 years of racial healing: South Florida people of color builds bridges through dialogue

Chatting with Roni Bennett can bring up some awkward conversations. But that is her job.

Bennett is the cofounder and executive director of South Florida People of Color, a local nonprofit that brings individuals together for discussions that might make them uncomfortable — discussions on racism, immigration, equality, and a few hundred other topics that are better off out in the open.

The nonprofit’s first gathering was at Brockway Memorial Library 10 years ago.

“We noticed that in little Miami Shores, that the political representation didn't reflect the residents here,” Bennett said. “So, we wanted to do something about that. We were going to just educate people on systemic oppression or inequities.”

More gatherings took place. Then, a meetup to discuss the book “Between the World and Me” by Ta-Nehisi, a book about being Black in the U.S., caught Bennett by surprise.

“All these people came, but they didn't read the book!” Bennett said. “What they wanted to do was talk to each other about the subject at hand.”

At the time, she said, “I thought we need to keep on doing it, because it's very healing, in a way, when you talk about yourself,” Bennett said. “Just like people go to the psychiatrist and talk about their issues relating to whatever the subject is at hand, that's how it started. This community kind of molded it.”

Results didn’t come quickly, but eventually they arrived.

Three years after the first meeting on political representation, Bennett said, “Miami Shores got our first Black mayor. So, there was some impact there because people connected. They got to know each other. And when you connect, you talk, you see how you have so much more in common.”

South Florida People of Color celebrated its 10th anniversary with a fundraising reception in September at the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater. In addition to music and entertainment, the dinner honored State Sen. Shevrin Jones for his political leadership, Barry University President Mike Allen with the Francie Peake Educational Partner Award, and MOCA North Miami Executive Director Chana Budgazad Sheldon with the Visionary Arts & Media Award.

“They really embody the spirit of South Florida people, that's why we picked them,” Bennett said. “Just think about it, it's education, leadership, and also the arts. We really feel that that's where transformation happens. It's the intersection of leadership, education and creativity.”

An active role

Sen. Jones said he was “surprised and humbled” by the recognition, but that it isn’t for him.

“This is absolutely for the very people who look to leaders not to be their voice, but look to leaders to pave a way straight for them, their families and how we should be as a society,” Jones said. “I dedicate this to people who are out there in the fight who don't get recognized.”

He discussed the importance of organizations like South Florida People of Color.

“This moment in time it's important for organizations like People of Color and others, that we continue to support them and we continue to amplify and lift their work up,” Jones said. “It's not enough for us just to have ‘conversations.’ It’s not enough for us just to push back. It's not enough just for us to say we're pushing back on these narratives of the elimination of diversity, equity and inclusion or the erasure of marginalized people and communities or the altering of history. It's just not enough to do that. (Organizations) need us playing an active role in and how we push back and how we respond to these things.

"And People of Color have made that clear … because they are on the ground and they are creating these collaborative efforts, and they are informing people of what it looks like,” Jones said. “They’re also giving you the tools and what it looks like to push back and to amplify your voice in this manner.

Conversations progress

Following the inception of South Florida People of Color, different classifications of discussions began to evolve. The 360 Community Dialogue meetings, for example, were designed to explore current events, culture, race, gender, and sexual orientation, were getting wide attendance.

Then came what the organization calls the Awkward Dinners.

“We did the Awkward Dinners so we can have a more intimate conversation with food and drinks,” Bennett said.

According to Bennett, more discussions brought more revelations.

“We did one about Caribbean connections during the Caribbean American Heritage Month,” Bennett said. “The discussion became about immigration, and it was a diverse group. And even though it was all different folks there … you know what happened out of that? It seemed like everybody felt that when they were first generation, they felt like they didn't belong here in the United States or in their country (of origin), and I thought that was interesting.

“You come out with some really interesting thoughts of what people are going through, and they're not alone,” Bennett said. “Everybody feels this way, but at the end of the day, we learn from each other. People tell their stories, their lived experiences. People find how they have a connection, and there's some healing in that as well. I believe that helps.”

Redlining tours

The group also leads bus tours of historically redlined areas.

“It shows them why it looks like it does now, because of the history of redlining, stopping resources from going in there,” Bennett said.

“We have a historian who actually lived it, and she tells her story.” Bennett said. “In addition to the history, people love storytelling. And people that have lived here forever don't even know these areas. They're like, ‘Oh, I never knew about that.’”

The tours are usually followed by lunch at the Historic Hampton House or the Black Police Precinct and Courthouse Museum “to reflect on what we learned,” Bennett said. “Now we're going to talk about it, and you're going to listen to other people as well. And again, that's where the healing in the connection happens, and the understanding, of course. I think you get a deeper understanding. It's a beautiful thing. It’s a lot of work, let me tell you, but it's worth it. It is worth it.

Campus and community diversity

Dr. Pamela Hall, an associate professor of psychology at Barry University and a facilitator for South Florida People of Color, has organized community and student events, inviting speakers and authors to discuss racism, colorism, the commemoration of 1619, and marginalization, among other topics.

“We've done Juneteenth together at Barry for the last two years, which has been super exciting,” Hall said. “That has drawn nice crowds, around over 150 people. What's so special about the Juneteenth events that South Florida People of Color have done with myself and Barry is that it really brings out the young people. So, we really center upon educating the young people about the history of Juneteenth.”

Another program screened and discussed the documentary “Dark Girls,” about Black women who feel the need to bleach their skin.

“That event was really another deep conversation, consistent with the Unity 360 Dialogues, where we talked about colorism and skin bleaching and how some people of different complexions have felt marginalized, and how that self-esteem was impacted,” Hall said.

Hall sees a natural fit between the diversity of her students and the community.

“South Florida is so diverse, and it's represented in our student population,” Hall said, mentioning e pluribus unum, the theme of the anniversary reception. “We really mean that. And that's why, as a professor, I got involved with South Florida People of Color because we believe in that notion that out of many, one.”

