Broward restaurants step up with food assistance for SNAP recipients

The record-breaking government shutdown meant that funding for food stamp assistance could only be partially funded through November – leaving nearly 3 million Floridians vulnerable.

Even if a proposed bill to reopen the government is passed this week, there has been no timeline from state officials on when SNAP funds will be released.

In response, Broward County food and beverage spots have helped provide meal assistance for affected recipients.

The shutdown has kept it busy at 545 degree Bahn Mi Cafe in Davie. The small Vietnamese grubbery is pumping out traditional sandwiches, teas and fresh pressed sugarcane juices.

For South Floridians who depend on SNAP during the government shutdown, they have the choice between getting a free sandwich or noodle box – no questions asked, no judgement.

They are offering meals to anyone who shows an EBT card, limit one per household, between 2 and 6 p.m. each day, and each person present will receive a meal. They are located at 6461 Stirling Road, Davie.

At Phó Bar, any entree/phó under $17.50 is also eligible. Guests age 17 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. They have two locations at 6310 Griffin Road, Davie and 10640 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines.

This is a scene that's become especially common around Broward as anxiety about food insecurity mounts. And it’s not just bustling food counters pitching in, restaurants have also stepped up to help.

At the swanky Rebel Wine Bar in downtown Oakland Park, they're offering free grilled cheese sandwiches to EBT card holders. They are located at 3520 NE 12th Ave, Oakland Park.

It's hardly a traditional wine-and-cheese pairing, but according to employee Mark Bevaqua, they want to do anything they can to help.

"Everyone’s human. Whether it's on the menu or not, if we could provide something we would like to provide something," he said.

At Greek restaurant Eat Hellenic, SNAP recipients can choose any build-your-own pita, salad, bowl or platter, which includes choice of gyro meat, chicken skewers, lamb and salmon alongside rice, vegetables, tzatziki and hummus. The offer is available from noon to 10 p.m. daily and they are located at 10436 W. Atlantic Blvd., Coral Springs.

Both Rebel Wine Bar and 545 degree have said they’ll continue the free meals until SNAP benefits are restored.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.