Florida basketball coach Todd Golden faces Title IX investigation for sexual harassment: report

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida basketball coach Todd Golden is facing allegations of sexual harassment, sexual exploitation, stalking and cyberstalking multiple women — including students — over the past 12 months, according to a report published Friday in the school's student newspaper.

According to the Independent Florida Alligator, the claims against Golden include unwanted sexual advances on Instagram, requesting sexual favors, and sending photos and videos of his genitalia. The newspaper based its report on a copy of a Sept. 27 Title IX complaint against Golden it said it had obtained.

The Associated Press contacted the university to request a copy of the complaint. Under federal law, the school cannot comment on or even confirm any Title IX inquiries, complaints or investigations. School officials declined comment when reached by the AP. It was not immediately known if Golden has legal representation and he did not return a text message seeking comment.

On more than one occasion, the paper said, Golden allegedly took photos of women walking or driving and sent those pictures to the subjects involved. Alleged stalking incidents also included Golden, a married father of two young boys, showing up to locations where he knew the women would be.

The 39-year-old Golden signed a two-year contract extension in March that includes a $1 million raise. The additional two years puts Golden under contract through 2030. His new deal tops $4 million annually.

Golden is 42-29 in two-plus seasons in Gainesville and has his deepest and most-talented roster in three years. The 21st-ranked Gators (2-0) won each of their first two games by double digits.

This is the third set of serious allegations against a head coach during athletic director Scott Stricklin's eight-year tenure.

Stricklin forced women’s basketball coach Cam Newbauer to resign in 2021 amid allegations he verbally, physically and mentally abused players and staff members.

Less than a year later, Stricklin fired women’s soccer coach Tony Amato amid an investigation into the coach's comments and behavior regarding players’ eating habits and body shapes. Amato was fired without cause one year into a six-year contract, leaving the Gators on the hook for roughly $1.125 million.

