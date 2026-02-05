Florida human rights organizations issue tourist travel warning ahead of FIFA World Cup

A coalition of human rights organizations have issued a travel warning for tourists visiting Florida. The advisory comes ahead select FIFA World Cup games to be played in Miami Gardens.

The organizations, which include Florida Immigrant Coalition and American Friends Service Committee, are warning international travelers against traveling to Florida – and if they do so, to exercise caution and have proper identification at all times.

The advisory comes as the Trump Administration continues its mass deportation campaign targeting undocumented immigrants – as well as numerous reports of U.S. citizens wrongfully detained.

The Florida Immigrant Coalition, in partnership with the Rapid Response Alliance for Immigrant Safety and Empowerment (RAISE), operates a hotline advising on immigration rights or reporting immigration enforcement activities.

That hotline can be reached at 1-888-600-5762. The line is available in Creole, English and Spanish.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.