Tennis champion Carlos Alcaraz will play at Miami's Loan Depot Park

WLRN Public Media | By Milly Harris
Published October 16, 2025 at 10:39 AM EDT
Carlos Alcaraz hits a tennis ball with a racket
Yuki Iwamura
/
AP
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, returns a shot to Jannik Sinner, of Italy, during the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in New York.

The Miami Marlins’ home ballpark will hold its first-ever tennis event later this year.

Top-ranked tennis player Carlos Alcaraz will headline the Miami Invitational at Loan Depot Park. It will feature two singles matches and a tiebreaker to decide the third set.

Alcaraz, fresh off his U.S. Open win, will play Brazil’s top-ranked singles player João Fonseca. The exhibition will be their first meeting.

The organizers of the event say they hope it will create more excitement for the sport and encourage participation.The first match is scheduled for Dec. 8.

Milly Harris
