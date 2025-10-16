Tennis champion Carlos Alcaraz will play at Miami's Loan Depot Park

The Miami Marlins’ home ballpark will hold its first-ever tennis event later this year.

Top-ranked tennis player Carlos Alcaraz will headline the Miami Invitational at Loan Depot Park. It will feature two singles matches and a tiebreaker to decide the third set.

Alcaraz, fresh off his U.S. Open win, will play Brazil’s top-ranked singles player João Fonseca. The exhibition will be their first meeting.

The organizers of the event say they hope it will create more excitement for the sport and encourage participation.The first match is scheduled for Dec. 8.

