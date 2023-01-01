Stiltsville: Generations on the Flats

About the documentary

It was early 1930’s. Miami was still a young city, and a surprising community was starting to spring up in the most unlikely of places, the middle of Biscayne Bay. Bait shops. Speakeasies. Gambling halls. Homes. Back then it was known as “The Shacks”, but today we call it Stiltsville. At its height, there were 27 homes here. Today only 7 structures remain, each with its own name, personality, and history.

Meet the Stiltsville historians, caretakers, and families on this journey of intrigue, triumphs, and modern day struggles. Hear stories as we visit the last seven homes, still standing against all odds, including man and nature. Watch as we uncover a Miami community of the past trying desperately to preserve its future for future generations on the flats.

