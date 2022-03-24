-
After a two-year absence, the Ultra Music Festival is back in Miami once again, attracting thousands of electronic music fans from across the world. The return of Ultra also means a revival for some local businesses that cater to festival-goers.
Ultra Music Festival, our connection to wildlife, SCOTUS nominee’s time in Miami’s high school debate sceneThe electronic music festival returns this weekend to Bayfront Park. We look at security and what's expected. Plus, Zoo Miami's Ron Magill talks about wildlife and photography with the Iris Photo Collective's Carl Juste. And Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg remembers what it was like to debate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson in high school.