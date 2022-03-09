Volodymyr Zelenskyy

-
Nestlé says it will now focus solely on providing essential food, not making a profit. Ukraine's leaders had criticized the company for continuing to do business in Russia weeks after the invasion.
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy delivered a virtual address to the U.S. Congress on Wednesday. His remarks come as the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its third week.
The meeting in Turkey is the highest-level talks between the two countries since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.
Poland offered to stage fighter jets for Ukraine on a U.S. base in Germany. The Pentagon said that wasn't tenable. It all happened the day before Vice President Harris left for Warsaw.