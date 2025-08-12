Another great night of star studded performances!

Saturday August 16th

4pm NEIL DIAMOND: HOT AUGUST NIGHTS/NYC - Performance

Prolific singer-songwriter, Neil Diamond rocks the Big Apple to a sold out show.

Neil Diamond: Hot August Nights/NYC

Recorded live at New York's Madison Square Garden in August 2008, this concert features career-spanning hits from Neil's phenomenal four-night sold-out run at the fabled concert hall. Songs include "Beautiful Noise," "Cherry, Cherry," "Thank the Lord for the Night Time," "I Am...I Said," "Solitary Man," "Kentucky Woman," "Forever in Blue Jeans," "America," and, of course, "Sweet Caroline."



The concert showcases Diamond’s knack for writing catchy melodies with the power to endure the test of time. A highlight of the show is the crowd’s roaring sing-along to “Sweet Caroline,” a moment that brings the crowd to their feet and earns Diamond a well-deserved standing ovation.

5:30pm JOE BONAMASSA & ORCHESTRA: LIVE AT THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL – Performance

Joe Bonamassa makes his historic debut at the legendary Hollywood Bowl in his hometown of Los Angeles, joined by a 40-piece orchestra for a unique, one-night concert.

Joe Bonamassa & Orchestra: Live at the Hollywood Bowl

Live At The Hollywood Bowl with Orchestra showcases Bonamassa’s virtuosic blend of blues and rock but also elevates fan-favorite tracks with grandiose orchestral arrangements by some of Hollywood's finest – David Campbell, Trevor Rabin, and Jeff Bova.

Bonamassa’s Hollywood Bowl performance was a “bucket list” event that further cements his status as a leading figure in modern blues-rock. The collaboration with a full orchestra, under the guidance of renowned Hollywood orchestrators, added an unprecedented depth and scale to Joe’s music, providing fans with an entirely new way to experience his catalog. The project represents yet another pinnacle in Bonamassa’s career, encapsulating the magic of a live performance where every note resonates with the energy of a musician at the peak of his powers.



7pm 50 YEARS WITH PETER, PAUL & MARY - Music Documentary

50 Years With Peter Paul And Mary is a documentary featuring rare and previously unseen television footage including a BBC program from the early 1960s that embodies many of the trio's best performances and most popular songs.

50 Years with Peter Paul & Mary

Celebrate the impact of the folk music trio that provided America’s soundtrack for five decades, while combining artistry with activism. From their emergence in Greenwich Village in the 1960s to the present, their legacy has impacted generations. Featuring many of their best performances and most popular songs including “Puff The Magic Dragon,” “If I Had A Hammer” and “Five Hundred Miles.”

9pm THE COMMODORES LIVE – Performance

One of the greatest Motown and R&B/funk vocal groups of all time perform in this 2024 concert featuring their biggest hits.

The Commodores Live!

In this concert performance, The Commodores feature their iconic hits, including chart toppers “Nightshift,” “Lady (You Bring Me Up),” “Sail On,” “Easy,” “Too Hot Ta Trot,” “Three Times a Lady,” “Brick House” and more.

The Commodores achieved incredible success, scoring seven number one songs and numerous Top Ten hits on the Billboard charts. Their extensive discography boasts over 50 albums, showcasing their enduring impact on the music industry.

10:30pm TINA TURNER: ONE LAST TIME – Documentary Performance

Witness the Queen of Rock’s electrifying performance with a compilation of Tina Turner's two final concerts at Wembley Stadium.

Tina Turner One Last Time

One Last Time Live in Concert is a documentary of one of singer Tina Turner's final Wembley Stadium concert stops on her Twenty-Four Seven Tour, which was the highest-grossing tour of 2000.

Filmed on 18 cameras at London's Wembley Stadium, TINA TURNER: ONE LAST TIME is as spectacular as the legendary Tina Turner. Her energetic and moving performance includes hits such as "River Deep Mountain High," "Let's Stay Together," "What's Love Got to Do with It," "The Best," and "Proud Mary."

