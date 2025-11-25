And The Winner Is...

WLRN's diverse lineup has captured your attention, and now it's time to reveal the fan favorites! From gripping crime dramas to mouth-watering cooking shows, and from intense dramas to inspiring music specials, you've cast your votes, and we're excited to share the top picks with you!

Favorite Detective Series of 2025

WINNER - The Brokenwood Mysteries

In the beautiful New Zealand countryside,

Detective Kristin Sims and Detective Inspector Mike Shepherd unravel the darkest of murder mysteries, in a small town where memories and animosities run deep.

RUNNER UP - Midsomer Murders

This steady fan favorite also commands attention from our crime drama junkies. Midsomer Murders, based on Caroline Graham's crime novels, follows Detective Chief Inspector John Barnaby as he navigates the seemingly idyllic English county of Midsomer where beneath the charming facade lies

snobbish eccentrics, scandalous secrets, and unexpected crimes.

Favorite Cooking Series of 2025

WINNER - America's Test Kitchen

It's no doubt America's Test Kitchen emerged as a front runner in this competition. For fans, it is a go-to destination for expertly tested recipes, in-depth product reviews, and insider insights from the culinary pros at America's Test Kitchen, Cook's Illustrated, and Cook's Country. Here, home cooks can unlock foolproof cooking techniques, discover new flavors, and elevate their kitchen game with the best recipes and advice from the experts who know food inside and out. With the holidays around the corner, it's game on!

RUNNER UP - The Jazzy Vegetarian

Celebrity vegan chef and jazz recording artist Laura Theodore shows viewers how to prepare 100% plant-based versions of classic American comfort foods, making healthy and delicious vegan living accessible to everyone.

Favorite Travel Series of 2025

WINNER - Rick Steves Europe

Fans rallied for Rick Steves, the renowned travel host and author with the best job in the world! Rick gives insider tips on affordable, authentic travel and how to experience Europe's culture, food, and beauty without breaking the bank.

RUNNER UP - Alan Cumming's Most Luxurious Train Journeys

For those who want to indulge in luxury, then board this train with Alan Cummings. Enjoy a breathtaking journey aboard the luxurious Royal Scotsman, where Scotland's stunning scenery unfolds in style and sophistication.

Favorite New Series of 2025

WINNER - Secrets of the Royal Palaces

Who doesn't love a little sneak peek inside Britain's opulent royal residences? Historian Kate Williams goes behind the palace doors with esteemed experts, royal insiders, and former staff members who spill the tea on the art, architecture, and intrigue that have shaped the monarchy's fascinating history.

RUNNER UP - Ripper Street

This runaway gem is a dark period crime thriller that takes to the streets of Whitechapel where Jack the Ripper once stalked his victims. This gripping crime thriller unfolds six months after Jack the Ripper's brutal reign, as the East End breathes a tentative sigh of relief. But with each new, chilling murder, the terror returns: is the Ripper back?

Favorite Musical Special of 2025

WINNER - Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band: No Nukes

In this audience favorite, experience the legendary Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band on the cusp of stardom in the electrifying "No Nukes" concerts of 1979. He was Born to Run on Thunder Road! (pun absolutely intended!)

RUNNER UP - Austin City Limits Celebrates 50 Years

A party a half a century in the making! It's the 50th anniversary celebration of Austin City Limits! Highlights include musical performances, salutes to Willie Nelson and Stevie Ray Vaughan, as well as behind-the-scenes interviews and vintage clips.

Favorite Series of 2025 (Drama)

WINNER - Death in Paradise

Nothing says paradise like a picturesque Caribbean island with its shimmering blue water and warm weather, unless there's a murder, which apparently is the case on the island of Saint-Marie.

If you like a little murder mystery with your mojito, then this show is for you.

RUNNER UP - The Brokenwood Mysteries

The Brokenwood Mysteries is the only show on our fan favorite list that gets a second mention. With 11 seasons and counting, there's a treasure trove of complex cases to keep crime buffs hooked.

Favorite Series of 2025 (Non Drama)

WINNER - Finding Your Roots

Everybody loves a little investigating into their backstory and no one does it better than Henry Louis Gates, Jr. and his team of genealogical experts! Gates delves into the fascinating stories of celebrities and everyday heroes, as they unearth surprising connections, hidden histories, and the remarkable people who shaped their family's past.

RUNNER UP - Nature

With stunning imagery "Nature" travels the globe to the farthest corners of our planet, from the depths of the ocean to the majesty of the wild, exploring the intricate web of life and the incredible stories of the creatures that call it home.

A huge thank you to everyone who voted for their favorite WLRN TV shows! Your time and support mean the world to us. We are honored to bring you the shows you love.

