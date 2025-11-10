Love Always Finds A way

9pm Saturday SERENDIPITY (2001) PG-13 Romantic Comedy starring John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale.

Witness a couples’ journey back to each other after 10 years and 2 engagements.

SERENDIPITY

Jonathan Trager and Sara Thomas first crossed paths while shopping for gloves in New York City. Though each was buying a gift for someone else, an instant spark turned a simple night of Christmas shopping into something magical. Jon wanted to see where their connection might lead, but Sara believed fate should decide. They parted ways, agreeing that if destiny meant for them to be together, it would find a way.

Years later, both are engaged to other people but can’t shake the feeling that their story isn’t over. Jon, still haunted by the memory of Sara, recruits his best man to help him track her down—starting at the store where it all began. Meanwhile, Sara, uncertain about her upcoming wedding, takes a break with her best friend and flies from California to New York, hoping for a sign from fate. A series of near misses and twists worthy of Shakespeare bring them close again and again—but in the end, only destiny can decide if true love will reunite them.

