Light up your night with great performances

8pm Monday SEASON OF LIGHT: CHRISTMAS WITH THE TABERNACLE CHOIR - Performance

Get into the holiday spirit with Season of Light: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir, the beloved annual PBS special. This festive tradition, showcases The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square in a joyful celebration of Christmas music and storytelling.

Season of Light

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square team up with renowned artists Lea Salonga and Sir David Suchet for a heartwarming Christmas special, Season of Light: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir. Recorded in front of a live audience at Salt Lake City's Conference Center, this festive concert features classic carols, beloved holiday tunes, and an inspiring story of selfless service to brighten your holiday season.

