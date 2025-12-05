Get ready, Scarleteers—Miss Scarlet is back on the beat!

Whether you’ve been a devoted Miss Scarlet fan from the start—one of the proud Scarleteers—or you’re just diving in before Season 6, you’re all set. With WLRN Passport, you can stream every episode from Seasons 1–5 anytime, and be one of the first to enjoy season 6 streaming Sunday on WLRN Passport.

Miss Scarlet: Season 6 streaming now on WLRN Passport

When we last left Eliza Scarlet, her world was in flux. A new Detective Inspector had taken over at Scotland Yard, and he had no plans to rely on her skills. But in classic Eliza fashion, she refused to step aside—using determination and sharp wit to win his respect. And as Season 5 closed, her devoted housekeeper announced plans to marry coroner Barnabus Potts—leaving us to wonder how this change will reshape life at home.

Now, as the new season unfolds, one question lingers: Will Eliza keep driving full force into her work, or is it finally time to focus on matters of the heart?

You won't have long to wait to find out! You can start binging season 6, beginning Sunday, December 7th on WLRN Passport.