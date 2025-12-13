A miracle is needed to save this Catholic school !

8pm Thursday - THE BELLS OF ST. MARY'S (1945) Comedy/Drama

Father O'Malley, is tasked with turning around the ailing St. Mary's Academy, but his easygoing approach puts him at odds with the strict and stubborn Sister Benedict.

Bing Crosby stars as Father O'Malley, who is reassigned to St. Mary's, a struggling inner-city Catholic school, where he clashes with the determined headmistress, Sister Mary, played by Ingrid Bergman. At the heart of their dispute is the school's crumbling state, with Father O'Malley advocating for its closure and the students' relocation, while Sister Mary and the nuns remain hopeful for a solution, possibly in the form of charity from a wealthy business owner.

