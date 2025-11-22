An All-Star Show of Support for Public Television

7pm Thursday WE LOVE PUBLIC TV - Telethon

This special features live musical performances, celebrity testimonials, and archival material from iconic PBS shows like Austin City Limits, Great Performances, Masterpiece, and Sesame Street.

An all-star cast honors 55 remarkable years of public television, including Music Director Rickey Minor, Josh Groban, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ken Burns, Ziggy Marley, Lily Tomlin, Henry Louis Gates, Jr., Marlee Matlin, Nicholas Ralph, Noel Paul Stookey, Rick Steves, David Foster and Katharine McPhee, Adam Arkin, Courtney B. Vance, Martha Plimpton, Bill Nye, Joe Bonamassa, Sheléa, and many more.

This event aims to celebrate the cultural richness and educational role of public television and encourage donations to local PBS stations, helping to fill the budget gap created by the recent loss of federal funding.

