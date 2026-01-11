Some brides are just not meant to be

8pm Monday THE BROKENWOOD MYSTERIES - Crime Drama

The morning after her bachelorette party, a professional tennis player is found in the river wearing a wedding dress. Mike interviews the party attendees, while Sims interrogates the groom-to-be and his best man, but their stories don't add up.

BROKENWOOD MYSTERIES 502

The Cream Boat is a quaint vessel that winds its way through Brokenwood’s picturesque waterways, ferrying tourists, Christmas revelers, and the occasional hen or bachelorette party. Professional tennis star Ophelia Marley is one such bride-to-be, with her bridesmaids planning a celebratory journey from the township aboard the Cream Boat to an overnight stay at Tidal View Lodge. What begins as a festive getaway soon takes a dark turn, as Ophelia’s celebration ends in tragedy.

