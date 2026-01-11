Settle in for Season 6 with New Characters & New Animals

Love drama? Love adventure? Love animals? The wait is finally over, All Creatures Great & Small Season 6 is now streaming on WLRN Passport!

Settle in for a heartwarming mix of compassion, kindness, humor, and hijinks as we explore everything you need to know about the new season, including its storylines, characters, and ways to watch.

WHAT'S AHEAD

Season 6 begins in May 1945, as World War II nears its end and life in the Yorkshire Dales undergoes major changes. Mrs. Hall reunites with her son Edward in Sunderland, while the Herriots—now with their second child, Rosie—settle at Heston Grange. Tristan’s return from the front finds Skeldale House in disarray, with Siegfried and James struggling to cope. With peace finally within reach, the question becomes who can restore order and warmth to Skeldale House. The answer is unmistakable—Mrs. Hall.

Bringing balance back won’t be easy, even for the indomitable Mrs. Hall. The new season unfolds with rekindled relationships, fresh connections, plenty of animal and human mischief, and a hopeful outlook for the future—especially for the next generation of Herriots.

NEW CHARACTERS

The biggest surprise of all the new characters is the cuddly little cutie-pie, Rosie Herriot. Also joining are Gaia Wise (The Dead of Winter) as posh horse-lover Charlotte Beauvoir, and Jonathan Hyde (The Brutalist) as her father, General Beauvoir.

NEW ANIMALS

New animals to look forward to include a sheepdog named Fly, a whippet named Blackpool Rock, a salty parrot named George, and a magnificent Shire horse named Weissmuller. Plus, a Shetland pony makes a small but memorable appearance, lambs are born, and Helga the goat returns.

