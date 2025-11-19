A Road Trip to Redemption

9pm Saturday SMOKE SIGNALS (1998) PG-13 - Comedy Drama

SMOKE SIGNALS

Victor Joseph and Thomas Builds-the-Fire, two young Native American men from the Coeur d'Alene Reservation in Idaho, are connected by tragedy. Thomas' parents died in a fire in 1976, when Victor’s father, Arnold, saved him as an infant. Though Victor and Thomas have never been close—Victor resents Arnold’s abandonment and Thomas reveres him—they’re forced to confront their complicated bond when Arnold dies. With no money for the trip, Victor reluctantly accepts Thomas’ offer to fund their journey to Phoenix to handle Arnold’s belongings. Along the way, and through conversations with Arnold’s neighbor Suzy, Victor and Thomas reevaluate their past and their strained relationship.

