The Sin That Wouldn’t Stay Buried

8pm Tuesday FATHER BROWN - Crime Drama

Father Brown finds himself laid up with a broken leg when a member of Kembleford's Women’s Institute dies in mysterious circumstances.

Father Brown - Daughter of Jeruselam

The Daughters of Jerusalem - The father is laid up with a broken leg, strait-laced young Father Roland standing in for him. When unpopular village gossip Mrs Bunyon is killed after a row at a cake baking contest Mrs McCarthy and Lady Felicia gather evidence for Father Brown to unmask the murderer - who has also killed Mrs. Bunyon's baking rival Vera Thimble. Many years earlier both women gave evidence which led to the hanging of a man accused of murdering a young child. Father Brown draws the connection and tries to save a third witness from becoming the next victim.

