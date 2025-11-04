Marching For Rights
Witness the historic 1965 march of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama.
9pm Saturday SELMA (2014) PG-13 - Historical Drama
A chronicle of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s campaign to secure equal voting rights via an epic march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, in 1965. Starring David Oyelowo, Carmen Ejogo, and Oprah Winfrey.
The unforgettable true story chronicles the tumultuous three-month period in 1965 when Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. led a dangerous campaign to secure equal voting rights in the face of violent opposition.
The epic march from Selma to Montgomery culminated in President Johnson signing the Voting Rights Act of 1965, one of the most significant victories for the civil rights movement. Director Ava DuVernay's "Selma" tells the story of how the revered leader and visionary Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr and his brothers and sisters in the movement prompted change that forever altered history.
