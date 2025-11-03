8pm Tuesday DEATH IN PARADISE - Crime Drama

Paradise is deceiving when a tourist is found dead, detectives are split between two islands as they investigate the mystery.

Death in Paradise S13 - A Tale of Two Islands

The team find themselves split between Saint Marie and the gorgeous island of Saint Auguste, attempting to investigate the mysterious death of a British tourist. On the surface, it looks like a clear-cut accident. But when the team uncover a series of startling connections between the victim and other guests at the hotel they were staying at, they realise nothing is quite what it seems in this case. Meanwhile, DI Neville Parker prepares to make a huge next step in his life, and a familiar face returns.

WATCH WLRN ANYWHERE AT ANY TIME WITH THE PBS VIDEO APP.