A Killer Crime Wrapped in a Cocoon

8pm Monday THE BROKENWOOD MYSTERIES - Crime Drama

The Black Widower - A "Lord of the Ringz" tour comes across the wife of the tour guide, wrapped in fake cobwebs and poisoned with spider venom.

Brokenwood Mysteries 301

The Frog and Cheetah's publican, Ray Neilson, has branched into tourism with his 'Lord of the Ringz Tours'. But when Ray's wife is discovered dead under a giant foam spider, things get 'mirky'. Especially when the cause of death is revealed to be from New Zealand's only native venomous spider - the Katipo. But if it was, how did one spider administer ten times the lethal dose?



