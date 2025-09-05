An eye-opening look at the impact of storm surge

8pm Sunday RISING: SURVIVING THE SURGE – Documentary

A powerful story of devastation and resilience in the wake of Hurricane Ian and how it changed the coast of Southwest Florida.

WxChasing, LLC / WGCU Public Media

Rising: Surviving the Surge is a gripping exploration of Hurricane Ian, the 2022 storm that forever changed Southwest Florida. As survivors tried to rise from the wreckage, the storms kept coming. With dramatic storm footage, powerful stories of resilience, and insights from scientists, first responders, and community leaders, Rising is a wake-up call to the new reality of storm surge.

