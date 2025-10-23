A visit from beyond the grave turns a reunion into a warning

9pm Saturday - GHOST Supernatural Romance 1990 PG-13

After a banker is shot and killed, his ghost lingers on Earth and enlists the help of a spirited psychic to warn the woman he loves that she's in danger.

Ghost on WLRN's Saturday Night Movie

Sam Wheat (Patrick Swayze) is a banker, Molly Jensen (Demi Moore) is an artist, and the two are madly in love. However, when Sam is murdered by friend and corrupt business partner Carl Bruner (Tony Goldwyn) over a shady business deal, he is left to roam the earth as a powerless spirit. When he learns of Carl's betrayal, Sam must seek the help of psychic Oda Mae Brown (Whoopi Goldberg) to set things right and protect Molly from Carl and his goons.

