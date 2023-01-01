Terry Spencer | Associated Press
Person Page
-
Deputies protecting Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz had to pull him aside and surround him after members of a jury pool became potentially threatening.
-
Firefighters on Friday declared the end of their search for bodies at the site of a collapsed Florida condo building, concluding a month of painstaking work removing layers of dangerous debris that were once piled several stories high.
-
Brightline announced in a monthly report that it has ended its affiliation with the Virgin Group and will stop its rebranding to Virgin Trains USA.
-
Past gun violence produced few lasting changes in Florida, but the Parkland mass shooting has prompted swift new laws and a high-profile committee that...
-
The Florida sheriff's captain who oversaw the initial response to February's Parkland high school massacre resigned Tuesday and the first sergeant to...
-
Two students told investigators they reported the Florida high school shooting suspect to an administrator for making threats but felt they were not...