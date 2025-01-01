ABOUT THE FILM

The Creole Pig: Haiti’s Great Loss recounts the story of a vital, resilient animal central to Haitian life for generations. Indigenous to Haiti, the Creole pig was a critical resource for peasant farmers. However, in the 1980s, an outbreak of swine flu, prompted USAID and the Haitian government to exterminate the entire population of Creole pigs. This drastic measure delivered a devastating economic blow to an already struggling nation.

The documentary explores how this mass culling accelerated Haiti’s economic decline while examining the political and social fallout. Featuring interviews with farmers, economists, educators, and political analysts, the film delves into Haiti’s history and politics to unpack the profound impact of this tragic event.

