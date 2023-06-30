AAA activates free 'Tow To Go' service to keep impaired drivers off the road

AAA is offering free rides for impaired drivers in Florida for the Independence Day holiday.

Through the Tow To Go program, a tow truck will transport the driver and their vehicle to a safe location within a ten-mile radius for free.

It's active starting Friday, June 30 at 6 p.m. until Wednesday, July 5 at 6 a.m.

“By providing this program, AAA gives drivers no excuse for driving under the influence of drugs, alcohol or impairing medications,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group.

“However, we remind people to treat Tow to Go as a last resort. Instead, make advanced plans for a safe ride home.”

You can call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246 to get a free ride. They can not be scheduled ahead of time.

You don't have to be a AAA member to use the service.

Tow To Go operates on most major holidays. Over the past two decades, the program has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road.

